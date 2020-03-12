Students and staff in the Harwood Union school district are being encouraged to stay home and self-quarantine if they feel the symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus.
Harwood’s administrative team has established procedures intended to limit the spread of the virus, which caused sickness and death in many parts of the globe —and as close as Bennington, Vt.
School officials have identified about 30 people — students and staff — who traveled overseas in the last month. Those people are free to self-quarantine without repercussions for not coming to class or to work.
“If they want to self-quarantine, there’s no penalty,” said Superintendent Brigid Nease. “But, we can’t tell people not to come to school if they are asymptomatic.”
Symptoms include coughing, a fever and difficulty breathing; students will be excused for being absent, while staff members can use sick leave.
If a student or staff member has traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea, they are required to check in each morning before school with a school nurse throughout the 14-day incubation period. This monitoring accompanies daily monitoring done by the Vermont Department of Health.
At each school, there is a concerted effort to limit the spread of the virus by regularly cleaning frequently touched areas, such as tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathrooms, cafeterias and nurses’ offices. Cleaning wipes are provided for use with shared technology.
At the same time, staff members are encouraging students to regularly wash their hands through the day, especially before eating.
While several schools around the state — some as close as Williston — have closed in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, Harwood has no immediate plans to do so.
Nease said district officials are evaluating whether to cancel a school trip to Europe during the week of April 20.
More information is available at bit.ly/harwoodcovid.