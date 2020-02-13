Going into town meeting 2020, elections for the Harwood Union school board feature a pair of contested races, an incumbent who is unopposed and the possibility of a write-in campaign.
All told, four of the board’s 14 seats are up for election, with contested races in Moretown and Waterbury.
Moretown incumbent Gabriel Gilman is not seeking re-election, nor is his Waterbury counterpart Maureen McCracken.
Two Moretown residents have filed candidacy petitions for a seat on the board — Lisa Mason and Chris Noyes. In Waterbury, Michael Frank and Kelley Hackett have launched bids to represent their town.
Of the four seats up for election, Waitsfield representative Christine Sullivan is the sole incumbent seeking re-election. She is the only Waitsfield resident to file for the seat and is running unopposed.
In Duxbury, nobody filed a petition to run for the seat being vacated by Garrett MacCurtain, leaving the race open for a possible write-in campaign.