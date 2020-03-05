The Green Mountain Club, the maintainer and protector of Vermont’s Long Trail, is hosting its 24th annual Winter Trails Day on Saturday, March 7.
Winter Trails Day, based at the Green Mountain Club Visitor Center on Route 100 in Waterbury Center, features 13 free, guided group hikes for every ability, winter skills workshops, free snowshoe and microspike demos courtesy of Outdoor Gear Exchange, a campfire and s’mores, and children’s activities, followed by an après celebration sponsored by Burlington Beer Co. and The Pizza Joint.
Hikes include Camel’s Hump, Beaver Meadow Lodge, Mount Hunger, Bingham Falls, a 20s and 30s Hike to Sterling Pond, and a Baby and Toddler hike on the short trail right at the visitors center.
Green Mountain Club staff and volunteers will assist visitors with registration, trail information and winter hiking tips. Workshops include Winter Preparedness, Animal Tracking, and a Children’s Obstacle Race. There will also be trivia and a GMC archives display.
“Winter Trails Day is an excellent opportunity for community members to experience winter hiking, learn about the outdoors, and meet new people,” says Lorne Currier, the club’s volunteer and education coordinator. “
Participants are encouraged to bring layers of warm winter clothing, plenty of water, and snacks and/or lunch for their hikes. Snowshoes and/or microspikes are recommended.