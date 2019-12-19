Waterbury’s town government and Revitalizing Waterbury have decorated the downtown area with fir garlands that outline store windows and historical features of buildings.
Each year, the goal is to add sparkle and create a festive holiday atmosphere. So, the garlands are wrapped in twinkling lights.
“This is a pilot project in this first year,” said Steve Lotspeich, the town’s community planner and co-chair of Revitalizing Waterbury’s volunteer-led design committee. The group began its work last summer.
“We plan to purchase additional garlands in 2020 to further expand the holiday décor throughout town,” Lotspeich said.
The garlands are expected to last five to six years and can be used in different ways, such as wrapping them around historic lampposts once Main Street construction is completed.
The design volunteers spent a lot of time on the project — meeting with each store owner, measuring windows, identifying power sources and installing screw eyes to attach the garlands to the buildings.
Money for the project came from the Main Street reconstruction support grant, Revitalizing Waterbury’s general funds, the town government’s beautification budget and community sponsorships.