When it comes to the business and policy of the Harwood Union school district, there is no shortage of people who think they know better than the members of the school board.
This March, four seats are up for grabs on the board, and with three of the incumbents not running for re-election, this is an opportunity for vocal critics of the board to step up.
Residents of Duxbury, Moretown, Waitsfield and Waterbury have until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, to file candidacy papers with their respective town clerks, with voting in March.
Gabriel Gilman of Moretown, Garett MacCurtain of Duxbury and Maureen McCracken of Waterbury have all indicated they will not run for re-election.
The fourth member up for re-election — Christine Sullivan of Waitsfield — has already filed her petition.
The board includes representatives from the four towns mentioned above, plus Warren and Fayston, and while all members have an equal voice around the table, when it comes to voting, not all votes carry equal weight.
Votes are weighted based on the populations of the respective towns, with the weight values totaling 100 percent. For example, a vote from a Duxbury representative is worth 5.2, while a Waterbury representative’s vote is worth 9.85; a Waitsfield vote is worth 6.7, while a Moretown vote is worth 6.45.
New board members will have their work cut out for them, as school officials worry that voters will reject the school budget proposal, and fallout lingers from numerous reversals on whether to move seventh- and eighth-graders from Harwood to Crossett Brook and on a school construction proposal that could exceed $30 million.