A lawsuit that claimed the town of Waterbury discriminated against a disabled child has been dismissed on technical grounds.
On Dec. 4, a Washington County Superior Court judge dismissed the case of the Vermont Human Rights Commission v. Town of Waterbury, citing the plaintiff’s failure to file a document with the court in a timely manner.
“The (Human Rights Commission) is not entitled to a retroactive extension of time to commence this action,” wrote Judge Timothy B. Tomasi in an eight-page decision. “The HRC was required, but failed, to commence this action within the statute of limitations, and the town is entitled to dismissal on that basis.”
Background
In April, the Vermont Human Rights Commission filed a civil suit against the town in Washington County court, asserting it failed “to engage in an interactive process for reasonable modifications in the town’s policies, practices and procedures; modifications that would have allowed a minor child with disabilities to continue in a summer camp program.”
On July 11, 2017, town officials told the parents of a 10-year-old boy — referred to in court documents as “K.O.” to protect his anonymity — that he could not return to the town’s summer camp because of the boy’s behavior that day.
According to court documents, “after K.O. had been hit by a ball by another child and other children began to yell at him to leave a game, K.O. reacted by yelling, running away, hiding, crying, throwing objects such as backpacks and tennis balls over the fence.”
At the time, neither Debra Fowler — then-director of the town’s recreation program — nor other town officials knew that K.O. had a medical diagnosis of “emotional disturbance.” His individualized education plan indicates “notable social skills problems … inability to learn … emotional and behavior problems … disability impacts him across settings, in and out of school.”
When K.O.’s father picked up his son that day, Fowler told him the boy would not be allowed back, according to the Vermont Human Rights Commission.
On July 14, records state, K.O.’s father — referred to as “Mr. Oak” to preserve his son’s anonymity — wrote an email to the town, disclosing his son’s disability and asking the town to make accommodations to allow the boy to return to the program.
On July 18, William Shepeluk, Waterbury’s municipal manager, told Mr. Oak that K.O. could not return to the camp.
According to an investigative report from the Vermont Human Rights Commission, K.O. had attended other summer camps without incident. The boy’s school records state that “K.O. is a likeable boy overall. He is charming and personable, and draws people in. He cares about pleasing adults and cares what they think. He is resilient, affectionate and sweet. K.O. is curious and asks lots of questions and is a careful observer of his surroundings. He is a good negotiator and knows what he needs to do to get his needs met.”
Motion to dismiss
On May 9, both parties agreed to a 60-day extension to allow the Human Rights Commission to file a document with the court known as a “waiver of service.” The Human Rights Commission filed the document two days late, on July 11.
However, on July 9, Michael J. Leddy — the attorney representing Waterbury in the lawsuit — filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the Human Rights Commission failed to file the document within the time frame allowed by law. That motion led to dismissal of the lawsuit.
Reactions to decision
Bor Yang, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, expressed disappointment.
“We’re disappointed in the court’s decision,” Yang said. “The case was dismissed on technical grounds. We also respectfully accept the court’s decision, and we will not be appealing the court’s decision.”
Chris Viens, chair of the Waterbury Select Board, was pleased.
“I was elated to hear the news. For the most part, I was elated for the taxpayers and I was elated for the rec department, and the fact that we weren’t going to be dragged through the mud in a long, dragged-out process,” Viens said. “The town is going to do whatever it can to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”
Shepeluk, the municipal manager, noted that the town has taken steps to make its recreation programs more accessible.
“While the town did not agree that the rights of the child in question were violated, the staff and the select board took the allegation seriously,” Shepeluk said. “We implemented new procedures and provided more and better training to staff to help make sure the town's recreation programs are open and accessible to all, including those with physical and emotional disabilities. We hope the procedures we have implemented will help parents or guardians come forward to work with our staff to address the needs of children before the start of a program to better insure a positive experience for all involved.”
The lawsuit did not cost the town any money directly; when the issue arose, the town filed a claim with the insurance it carries from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. In total, the town’s legal defense cost $36,552.
Mr. Oak — whose full statement can be read on Page 5 — expressed disappointment, even as he considered what steps to take in the future.
“I do not fault the Vermont Human Rights Commission for the filing date error that brought about the early end to this fight,” Oak said. “The well-paid lawyers of the town of Waterbury earned their money and found a way to end this case without actually arguing the merits of it. I am sure they are proud.
“We have been advised that while the legal action being brought about by the Vermont Human Rights Commission has been dismissed due to a filing-date error, we can still bring about our own lawsuit,” Oak continued. “Had this case been argued and decided on its merits, we could have moved on, but because it was a ruling based on a missed deadline, we feel obligated to further this fight. We are in talks with advocacy organizations about next steps.”