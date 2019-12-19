A scenic 93-acre property in Fayston is now a town forest.
Christina Castegren donated the land and the Fayston town government conserved it with the Vermont Land Trust, establishing the Boyce Hill Town Forest.
Rising from the end of Boyce Hill Road, the mostly open land has a summit with dramatic views of the Shepard Brook Valley in Fayston, the Northfield Range and the Green Mountains.
“I think these views should be shared,” Castegren said. “The beauty of this place provides a sense of awe and peace that people seem to need these days. I hope this land will help bring people together.”
The future of the land — known locally as Risley’s Pasture and Newis’ Field — had been uncertain because of an eight-lot subdivision that had been approved for the property before Castegren bought it in 2011.
Concerned that housing construction would decrease public access to the property and forever alter its character, Castegren offered the land to the town.
“I’m just blown away by Christina’s generosity,” said Fayston resident Sally Dwyer, whose family has hiked on the hill for generations. “It’s a spectacular and unique property. It has something for everyone.”
“This is a very exciting time for Fayston,” said Jared Cadwell, chair of the Fayston Select Board. “We have a tremendous opportunity to join together to enjoy and care for this spectacular spot in our town.”
The Vermont Land Trust worked with Castegren and the select board to discuss conservation options and community access, assess the land’s ecology, and write a conservation easement that protects the health of the forest and ensures public recreation. To date, the Vermont Land Trust has helped create and protect nearly 30 town forests.
“People can continue to hike, hunt, snowshoe, ski and picnic there, and the community will be part of its stewardship for generations to come,” said Liza Walker of the Vermont Land Trust.
Next spring, the Fayston Conservation Commission will seek public opinions in developing a long-term management plan for the property. The plan will address recreation, stewardship, natural resource protection, trail development, parking and access.
An interim plan defining the permitted uses of the property, and restrictions, is on the town’s website, faystonvt.com. Public parking is limited until Boyce Hill Road can be improved and plans made for winter maintenance. Visitors to the property aren’t allowed block the snowplow turnaround or any private driveways at the end of Boyce Hill Road.