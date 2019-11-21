Snow was falling on Crossett Brook Middle School Nov. 5 — bad news for a town highway garage with a weak roof — but even so, Duxbury residents refused that day to approve $300,000 to fix the garage.
The vote was 102-53, with less than 14 percent of the town’s 1,120 registered voters casting ballots.
But, that vote doesn’t mean the garage will be left alone.
The Duxbury town garage is in bad shape. The roof leaks, and the holes are outgrowing the materials used to patch them. The roof’s horizontal supports are mismatched and unable to safely support more than 3 feet of snow on the roof. And, when that snow and ice falls off the roof, it damages the back wall, which is bowed and bent from past winters.
In truth, the garage may have been doomed from the very beginning, when it was brought from Waterbury to Duxbury and reconstructed in 2005.
“They just didn’t do it right,” said Jon DeLaBruere, Duxbury select board assistant. The roof has missing supports, and some of the roof supports are the wrong size. And, when a fourth garage door was added during construction, supports were removed and never replaced, he said.
Adam Magee, then the town highway foreman, raised these issues with the Duxbury Select Board in 2014, but no action was taken.
“It sounds like the board knew there was something wrong and decided not to fix it,” DeLaBruere said.
When DeLaBruere took the job last August, Magee asked him to tackle the ramshackle garage. DeLaBruere contacted DeWolfe Engineering and Chris Temple looked the building over, focusing on the construction’s safety. The conclusion: The roof needs to be completely rebuilt and the building needs new cross-supports to compensate for the missing beams where the new door was. Based on a similar structure in Montpelier, the report said the roof couldn’t support more than 3 feet of accumulated snow.
The select board weighed the options and sought bids from at least five companies. Compass Construction delivered the only response, a $226,00 estimate for the repairs, less than town officials expected. The board wrapped it up in a $300,000 package, which included insulated walls and overhead doors.
But voters said no.
“I heard a lot of people say they would support a $1.2 million building, but they said they wouldn’t support fixing a 30-year-old building,” DeLaBruere said. “It’s about looking at the next 20, 30 years and where we want our community to go.”
The select board put the repair proposal to a townwide vote because of the safety concerns, but it appears the voters don’t want a patchwork fix. And if they should change their minds, the cost will be higher.
“Market values have gone up, construction costs have gone up, so my guess is 10 to 15 percent,” DeLaBruere said.
In the meantime, the town will hire a contractor to remove snow from the roof before it piles up too high. Last year, the shoveling began by the end of November.
“Do I think the building is going to collapse immediately? No,” DeLaBruere said, but added the town will have to keep an eye on it.
The garage question will likely be picked up again in the spring.
“I don’t think the concern is repairing the garage as much as it is looking at the whole town financial envelope,” said Mari Pratt, select board vice chair. “I’m hoping, by Town Meeting Day, we’ll have a better presentation for the taxpayer.”