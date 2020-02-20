Duxbury property owners face a hefty tax increase. After a year paying for road and culvert repairs from substantial flooding and a series of poorly planned budgets, Duxbury’s select board is proposing a 2021 municipal budget that would increase taxes by more than 50 percent.
The proposed budget, which taxpayers will vote on at town meeting on March 3, would raise the tax rate from 55 to 85 cents for every $100 of property — or from $1,100 to $1,680 for a property valued at $200,000. This increase would pay off last year’s budget deficit and create an unanticipated storm damage fund to help mitigate costs from future storms.
But the biggest change in the budget is to better account for the town’s share of grant-driven projects.
Total expenditures for 2021 are $1,367,497, up from $930,513 last year.
The town will also be asked to approve the purchase of a $69,000 plow and sanding truck and to vote on whether the town should borrow $300,000 to repair the town garage.
In November, the select board learned that its 2019 budget — which spanned from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 — had a $156,000 budget deficit. After a month of deliberation, the select board tacked this expense on to the proposed 2021 budget.
Waiting for state, federal monies
In January, town treasurer David Specht created a report detailing each line item in the budget. His last report, from Feb. 9, shows $540,000 of overspending. While the town expects to receive at least $270,000 in reimbursements from the state, that still leaves the town on the hook for the remaining $270,000, and there’s still more than four months before this budget year ends.
Most of the deficit stems from infrastructure repairs and improvements from flooding in April, May and November. The town is on the hook for between 12.5 to 20 percent of the total cost of the repairs with the state or federal government paying the rest.
That’s the primary reason select board members are asking taxpayers to also approve a flood damage mitigation fund — starting with a $30,000 outlay in the 2021 budget — to lessen the financial impact of future flooding and other disasters. But that won’t do much to alleviate the town’s current financial woes.
Budgeting problems
Specht explained at a December meeting that budgets in both 2019 and 2020 didn’t properly represent the town’s financial share of certain projects, and this year’s additional $272,000 in spending for “special roads” accounts for the increase.
“(The 2021 budget) is more like I understand the way Moretown does it; you’ve got a budget line item for expected expenditures … That’s what we have to cough up after expenses and grant money, and that’s what affects the tax rates,” he said.
And it did. The 2021 budget grew more than 50 percent. The question is, will voters accept the Duxbury Select Board’s proposal?
‘We’re going to work through it’
“We do know that there will be haggling, that’s why (the budget) is set up the way it is,” said Mari Pratt, select board vice chair. She spoke with the Waterbury Record against the wishes of select board chair Bob Magee, who recommended the board not talk to the press at a meeting last week.
She stands by the board’s recommended budget, but doesn’t think all the funding will pass, which would reduce the potential tax increase. “We know there are places we can cut back, we know there are places we can’t cut back, and I know there are places we don’t want to cut back. I’m confident it won’t be as high as is projected.”
Pratt said the proposed budget accounts for anticipated grant driven projects — road reconstruction and stabilization and new culverts from flooding— and some that are currently underway, but the board is hoping to spread that cost across a longer period of time. “That is what the hope is,” she said. “We’re still defining it and refining it.”
It’s a work in progress, she said, but the board is doing its best.
“I am still new at the board stuff, I do make mistakes, but I don’t mind getting called on them,” she said, “I’m just a regular person with a regular job in a regular town, doing my best at a job that no one else wants to do. I’d like to see my taxes go down, but sometimes when things get away from you that doesn’t happen.”
“With all the damage we had and the grants and the money we had to put out, it has impacted us hard, it really has. It’s proverbially reached up and grabbed us by the throat, trying to pull us down,” she said. “I’m confident we’re going to work through it and we’re going to come out better.”
A longer look
“Everyone should strive for the clear and kindly communication of money, and sometimes that gets lost,” said Lars Dickson, a town budget committee member. “What’s in the bank and what isn’t, and sometimes that gets lost in the emergency.”
Dickson has served on the budget committee on and off for the last 25 years, and has served on the select board. He didn’t know exactly how much the tax rate would spike when he sat in on the meetings, but said, “I could see it all stacking up.”
“When a town is stuck with events classified as disasters, holding down a line item budget is a difficult undertaking,” he said, adding that the town’s had a pretty stable tax rate, but that was at the expense of infrastructure that would eventually need repairs.
“Deferring maintenance is a habit … it’s not confined to Duxbury. It goes to D.C. and Chicago.”
He said he wasn’t aware of a plan to curb tax increases in coming years, but had faith the course would correct itself one way or another.
“Do I want to pay an ever-increasing rate? I don’t think I can, but I don’t want my neighbors and myself stranded,” he said. “The thing about town meeting in Duxbury is, if the voters don’t like what they hear they can change it.”