Town Meeting Day is March 3, and the filing period for candidates is almost here.
In Waterbury, candidate petitions, due Jan. 27, must bear the signatures of 5 percent of the town’s registered voters.
In Duxbury, no candidate filing is needed; all elections are from the floor of town meeting.
Here are the open positions.
Waterbury
• Three seats are open on the select board. Chris Viens and Nathaniel Fish are running for re-election; Jane Brown is not. Ken Belliveau, a member of the town planning commission, plans to run.
• Town moderator, Jeffrey Kilgore.
• Town clerk, town treasurer and town agent, Carla Lawrence.
• Board of listers, Mary Woodruff.
• Grand juror, Bill Woodruff.
• Cemetery commission, Jill Chase.
• Library commission, Susan Mazza.
Duxbury
Duxbury voters elect everybody from the floor at town meeting.
Three select board positions are open, now held by Jerry McMahan, Bob MaGee and Kevin Garcia.
Other positions, and the current office-holders:
• Moderator, Dan Senning.
• Board of listers, Maurice LaVanaway.
• Town auditors, Carmel Kelly.
• Budget committee, Gary Winnie.
• Cemetery commission, Gloria Rapalee.
• First constable, Nathan Isham.
• Second constable, Rachel Bolduc.
• Delinquent tax collector, one year, Rachel Bolduc.
• Agent to prosecute and defend suits and grand juror, Gloria Rapalee.
• Animal control officer: Andrea McMahon.