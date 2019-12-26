“Whereby the climate crisis is real...” is how Kathleen Daye, a retired doctor who lives in Waterbury, started her proposed article for Waterbury’s annual town meeting in March.
To her surprise, no one objected.
She continued: “and affects us in Waterbury, as in every part of the world; be it resolved that we will do everything in our power to preserve the earth for future generations by carefully weighing the effect on the environment in all our decisions and actions.”
Daye offered the proposal to the select board Dec. 2 and, after some reworking, the board added it to the town meeting warning. No petition was necessary to place it before the voters.
A handful of other residents took turns speaking to the board in support of a climate-change-focused directive.
Daye and two other residents met Dec. 10 with Bill Shepeluk, municipal manager, to clear up ambiguity in the wording, so the proposal still has teeth but won’t force the town to make unwise decisions.
The climate-change proposal was a spontaneous move on Daye’s part, but she said the idea had been building for a long time, seeded by a march half a century ago and rekindled by an act of civil disobedience in Montpelier earlier this year.
In October 1967, Daye was eating at a Long Island University cafeteria in Brooklyn, and the place was buzzing.
“Everybody knew about the march in Washington, but nobody knew if they were going to go,” she said.
Thousands of people were going to march on the Pentagon the next day in protest of the Vietnam War. Daye decided to go.
She stopped home, took a shower and grabbed supplies. It was 2 in the morning, “I just walked out to the Holland Tunnel and put up my thumb,” she said.
After traffic in New Jersey and a westward detour, she made it to the Pentagon by evening. While the official march had ended hours earlier, thousands of protesters were still gathered around the building. She saw men burning their draft cards and snipers on the roof. That first bit of political action has shaped Daye’s perspective for the rest of her life.
Four decades later, Daye retired from her general practice, living in Waterbury. She was preoccupied by the climate crisis, and did what she could to reduce her carbon footprint. She spent thousands of dollars insulating her home, bought a Prius – and then a fully electric vehicle - and spent thousands more on heat pumps and more insulation after Tropical Storm Irene damaged her home in 2011.
“I was terrified after the flood,” Daye said. “I didn’t know what to do, but I decided to make something positive out of it.”
And then she saw photos from the student climate strike in Montpelier. Students around the world were walking out of school and into public spaces, protesting their respective governments’ failure to act against the climate crisis.
“It moved me tremendously. And the picture of the corner of State and Main street, with all the students lying on the road, shutting down traffic in Montpelier — that’s what inspired me,” Daye said.
“When there’s a crisis, people come together, like they did over the flood.”
Daye and three other residents met with Shepeluk Dec. 10 to work on the article.
“Kathleen now has an article that the select board will consider,” Shepeluk said. He thought the original proposal was too broad, but he thinks the revised article will serve its purpose.
Daye’s effort is two-pronged. First is a town meeting article directing the select board to form a committee made up of of residents, officials, and possibly a student to implement the town energy plan adopted a year ago.
Second, Daye wants the town government to weigh every decision’s effect on the environment, and to help the committee move the town toward the goals in the 2108 energy plan.
Among those goals: produce 10 percent of Waterbury’s energy from local, renewable sources; take steps to improve energy efficiency in 25 percent of homes and 20 percent of businesses; and reduce use of fossil fuel for transportation by 20 percent.
Waterbury may not meet those goals by the energy plan’s 2020 deadline, but Daye still wants the town to try, and a committee dedicated to this cause could be the driver the town needs.
“The fact that people sat down a year ago, and wrote this (energy plan), is very important. People need to know about it so we can meet these goals,” Daye said. “Now we just need to get a mechanism in place to actually start doing it.”