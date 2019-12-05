Nearly six months after the Duxbury town government closed the books on its fiscal year, it got some bad news: The town overspent its annual budget by $156,000.
The town knew it was running a deficit in the $794,671 budget, but estimated in July that it was $108,000. The audit showed it’s half again as much.
The numbers had an immediate chilling effect on the Duxbury Select Board meeting Nov. 22. The board started looking at places to cut expenses, including construction projects and upgrades that would be supported by federal and state grants.
And, a hot take, the board talked about cutting ties with the Waterbury Fire Department, which now provides fire protection for Duxbury, and look for someplace cheaper.
Duxbury pays $114,000 a year for the Waterbury Fire Department’s coverage, split into semiannual payments of $57,000. The board was worried Waterbury’s purchase of a nearly half-million-dollar fire truck — and the loan for another — would lead to an even larger bill.
“I think we say no, if they raise it,” said Mari Pratt, vice chair of the select board. “We cannot have it any higher at this time.”
Duxbury also uses the Waterbury Public Library for a per-capita fee, and “I was thinking about possibly doing them kinda like we do the library,” Pratt said.
“Not return books?” joked select board member Kevin Garcia.
“No, a flat rate per call,” Pratt said.
That put the group on edge. Dan Schillhammer, board member, said charging per call would be a slippery slope, and Jonathan DeLaBruere, select board assistant and a Winooski firefighter, said Waterbury might charge top rate.
But Mark Morse, a former town moderator, cited history.
“Before this started, we used to get billed the proportion of the calls that came to Duxbury versus their total calls,” Morse said. “They weren’t making enough money off us, so they went to this grand list thing and that’s when your price went up big time.”
For the last decade, Duxbury’s portion of the bill is based on its grand list — the total value of all taxable property in town.
Pratt suggested using the Bolton or Moretown fire departments as Duxbury’s primary fire service. The town already paid Moretown $3,000 this year and it’s asking for $7,000 in the next budget, but Morse said the Moretown Fire Department has limited capabilities.
“The first thing Moretown does when they get a structure fire, they call Waterbury,” because it doesn’t have the resources to deal with a large fire, Morse said.
But resident Jeff Poitras questioned whether Waterbury’s department suits Duxbury’s needs.
“ I don’t mind paying as long as they have a fire truck that can make the hill,” Poitras said, but two-wheel-drive trucks can’t reach some areas of Duxbury during the winter unless the road is sanded.
Bob Magee, the board chair, said the Waterbury department did a mock run to his home on a practice night, and it took them 20 minutes.
“The trouble is, we don’t have a say in what they do with their fire department,” Morse said.
The board decided to look into whether Duxbury’s bill is proportional to the services rendered, and wants to talk to Bill Shepeluk, Waterbury’s town manager, before making any decisions.
Shepeluk wouldn’t comment on the Duxbury board’s discussion, as it has yet to contact him, but “the purchase of the fire truck will have nothing to do with the fee Duxbury pays,” he said. “If the (Waterbury Fire Department) operating budget is lower than a year ago or the same as it was a year ago, it won’t go up at all.”
“I think the formula is fair and I’ve bent over backwards to make sure it’s fair,” Shepeluk said.
“The formula they use for it makes total sense,” Pratt said in a phone call. “But with Duxbury such a small town, getting a bill that large is a lot.”
Pratt said she won’t pursue a new deal aggressively, but wants to focus on fiscal sustainability.
“We need coverage no matter what,” she said, “We would probably accept whatever they gave us as long as it’s not an increase.”