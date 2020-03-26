Sam Abare of Moretown has been promoted to mortgage banker by Northfield Savings Bank.
Abare has worked for eight years in the bank’s Northfield office, starting as a community banker before being promoted to senior community banker and then mortgage closing specialist, where she coordinated with buyers, Realtors and attorneys.
Abare holds a diploma in residential mortgage lending from the Center for Financial Training, and multiple diplomas and certificates related to management, customer service and branch safety. She also completed the Northern New England School of Banking and Dale Carnegie Leadership programs.
Abare was previously on the board of directors for Home Share Now, and volunteers for the Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge, Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival, and Community Harvest of Central Vermont. She lives in Moretown with her family.