Waterbury Winterfest has announced its third annual grant award competition for local recreation projects and activities that enrich and enhance the community and promote economic development.
Waterbury-area nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of $500 to $2,000 to benefit area recreational opportunities. The deadline is April 3.
This year, Waterbury celebrated its ninth Winterfest with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor winter events, games and music at venues all around town.
For information: waterburywinterfest.com/about.