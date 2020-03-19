Waterbury Winterfest has announced its third annual grant award competition for local recreation projects and activities that enrich and enhance the community and promote economic development.

Waterbury-area nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of $500 to $2,000 to benefit area recreational opportunities. The deadline is April 3.

This year, Waterbury celebrated its ninth Winterfest with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor winter events, games and music at venues all around town.

For information: waterburywinterfest.com/about.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.