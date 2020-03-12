As a result of another successful Waterbury Winterfest event, the organizing committee and leadership team have announced their third annual grant award competition for local recreation projects and activities that enrich and enhance the community and promote economic development.
Waterbury-area nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for grant awards of $500 to $2,000 to benefit area recreational opportunities. The deadline for grant applications is April 3.
This year, the town of Waterbury celebrated its ninth Winterfest with a wide variety of fun, family-friendly, indoor and outdoor winter events, games and music events at venues all around town. Fees for events, proceeds from silent auctions, and financial support from sponsors all help fund the grant program.
Information: waterburywinterfest.com/about.