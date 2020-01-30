Seamus Fleming of Bradford won the Vermont home-schoolers competition in the National Geographic GeoBee, held at the Waterbury Public Library. Seamus will represent Vermont home-schoolers in the state finals in Middlebury this spring.
The Vermont Community Newspaper Group — the Waterbury Record, Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen of Morrisville — will collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations for Lamoille Community Food Share through Friday, Feb. 28.
A host family is being sought for a Brazilian high school exchange student who will attend Harwood Union High School.
Almy Landauer, director of the Waterbury Public Library, accepts $1,215 from Waterbury Winterfest president Roger Clapp to support the library’s new snowshoe lending program. Local residents can contact the library to take out snowshoes, much like they take out books. Waterbury Sports helped procure the snowshoes.
Revitalizing Waterbury is offering a second year of funding for its event and project sponsorship program.