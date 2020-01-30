Waterbury Public Library geobee

Saemus Fleming, right. Others, from left, are coordinator Amy McMullen; August Simakaski, third; Hazel Fleming, fourth; and Luke Hamel of Duxbury, second.

 Courtesy photo

Seamus Fleming of Bradford won the Vermont home-schoolers competition in the National Geographic GeoBee, held at the Waterbury Public Library. Seamus will represent Vermont home-schoolers in the state finals in Middlebury this spring.

