Waterbury Winterfest is celebrating its 10-day winter festival by throwing a Party in the Park on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The party will be at two downtown locations: Rusty Parker Memorial Park on South Main Street and the Horseshoe Field at the State Office Complex.
At both locations, fun activities are planned for every age, including snow soccer, snow volleyball, fatbike demonstration rides, and a concert with the popular eighth-grade band The DEW. The party concludes with a free pour by Waterbury Winterfest title sponsor The Alchemist for adults, and hot chocolate for kids, at the Green Mountain Coffee Café and Visitors Center at the train station.
All events are open to the public. Donations are accepted to benefit Waterbury-area recreation.