The Waterbury Winterfest Silent Auction is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is designed to raise money for Waterbury recreational activities while encouraging people to shop locally. Participating businesses include Sunflower Salon and Boutique, Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop, Stowe Street Emporium, Bridgeside Books and Stowe Street Cafe.
Auction items will be on display at each location; people can bid on a variety of goods and services donated by businesses in the Waterbury and Stowe area. Auction items will be refreshed every hour on the hour. No purchase is necessary, and people need not be present to win.
Waterbury Winterfest is scheduled Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, 10 days of indoor and outdoor fun. Information: waterburywinterfest.com