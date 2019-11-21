Emma Cate McCallum

Emma Cate McCallum, 13, of Waterbury Center has been awarded a Green Mountain Swing scholarship, established to support the development of young musicians.

The scholarship will help pay for private Suzuki-method lessons with her new instructor, Emma Back, a Burlington-based violinist and international performer.

McCallum, newly relocated to Vermont, is homeschooled and has been playing the violin for four years. She played in an ensemble and acted as a mentor in her previous studio, Knight Lizard in Santa Rosa, Calif. She used her musical skills while busking to raise money to serve as a volunteer at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

She currently plays with Vermont Suzuki Violins and joins the Montpelier Summit School Youth Jam when she can.

