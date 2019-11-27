The annual Waterbury Rotary Club turkey drive was a success. With a sunny, dry, cool day, many people stopped by to drop off turkeys and the fixings. In all, about 120 turkeys and a few hundred dollars were donated from our community members.
Thank you to all of you that gave, so another may enjoy the traditional meal at Thanksgiving.
•••
The winner of the Waterbury Rotary's Fat Tire Bike raffle is Cathy Stone from Craftsbury. She has decided to take the cash prize, so the fat tire bike is still available at Waterbury Sports.
The second prize was won by Judy Douglas of Duxbury and third prize by Bob Emmons of Moretown. We'd like to thank everyone who bought tickets and helped support the services provided by our club.
•••
The reusable bags are here and for sale. The need to reduce, reuse and recycle is continually increasing. Vermont laws are on their way to eliminate the use of single-use bags in retail stores.
The Waterbury Rotary Club has gotten involved with our Reusable Bag Project, a khaki-colored bag with the winning logo design by Eli Werth on one side and the Rotary emblem on the other.
Help eliminate plastic in our communities by purchasing this reusable bag. It makes a wonderful holiday gift, or use it to wrap holiday gifts in. The cost is $5 (cash or check made out to the Waterbury Rotary Club). The following businesses have the bags for sale: Hannon Home Center, Axel's Galley and Frame Shop, Sunflower Natural Foods, Stowe Street Emporium, Bridgeside Books and Proud Flower. Or email rotaryclubwaterbury@gmail.com to place an order for pickup.
•••
’Tis the season: Santa is stopping by the Waterbury Area Senior Center on Dec. 8 from 2 to 4. There will be hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy.
• Our club meets Tuesday mornings at 7:30 at the Senior Center on Stowe Street except the second Tuesday of each month, when there is a board meeting, and the following Tuesdays: Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 17, April 21 and May 19. The latter dates we meet at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center. Join us to find out more about Rotary and all that we do.
— Tami Bass