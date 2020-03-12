The Waterbury Farmers Market this year will be held every Thursday, May 28 to Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. and will coincide with the Waterbury Rotary Club’s Concert in the Park series, which runs from June 4 through Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. It all happens at Rusty Parker Memorial Park on South Main Street.

The market will welcome back many returning vendors and hopes to add some new favorites into the mix, specifically vendors offering bread, cheese, fruits and plants.

Find vendor applications at waterburyfarmersmarket.com.

