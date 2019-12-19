The fun, festive and free Waterbury Community Christmas Concert will be presented Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. at Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St.

The concert is open to all and admission is free, though donations are welcome to defray expenses.

Produced and directed by Ann Harvey, the concert features a community choir and performances by Willie Docto, Michael Halloran, James Harvey, Lisa Jablow, Jacob Minter, Kathi Tarrant and George Woodard.

For more information: anngharvey@gmail.com. To use the church elevator, enter through the side door.

