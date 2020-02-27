James Stewart, Vermont Public Radio host, will present “Musical ‘ISMS’: An Introduction to Music in the 20th Century,” the final talk in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Winter 2020 series, on Wednesday, March 4, at the Commodores Inn, 823 South Main St., Stowe.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the talk begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments follow the presentation. Admission is $7 and free for members.
As a composer, Stewart is interested in many different genres of music, writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
He received a bachelor’s degree in music, with an emphasis in composition, from Toccoa Falls College in Georgia in 2001. In 2007 he earned a master’s in composition from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C. There he also made connections with the Open Dream Ensemble, an outreach arm of the school and the Kenan Institute for the Arts.
Stewart has written original music for five children’s shows and spent three years as music director, tour manager and company member. In 2014, he received his doctorate from The Hartt School at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.
Information: Ann Spearing, 802-888-7466; learn.uvm.edu/osher.