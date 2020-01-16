The Waterbury Area Senior Center has a series of upcoming events.
• Friday, Jan. 17: Train Art! 1 p.m.
A DVD presentation about the artwork displayed on the train bridge in Waterbury. Interactive discussion and background information facilitated by members of the Waterbury Historical Society. Public is welcome; come early and enjoy lunch.
• Friday, Jan. 17: Downstreet Discussion, 2 p.m.
Downstreet representatives will present information to residents of the Stimpson Graves building regarding reconstruction and upcoming plans.
• Monday, Jan. 20: Bingo. Early birds: 6:15 p.m., regular bingo: 7 p.m.
Food and beverages available for purchase. $1-$6+ per game
• Thursday, Jan. 23: Thatcher Brook Primary School third-grade choral concert, 1:30 p.m. Free.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Waterbury Winterfest Wassailing and Chili Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m.
Enjoy a chili dinner (vegetarian and meat) with cornbread, salad bar and beverage for $10 as multiple wassailing teams travel around town. Reservations not necessary.
The center is looking for drivers to help with Meals on Wheels daily deliveries. Stop by to discuss how you can help. Also needed are people who would like to lead and participate in events such as crafting, reading groups, playing cards, etc. Do you have a hobby that you would like to share with a group of people? Contact Jodi with questions at director@wasca.org or 802-244-1234.
Waterbury Area Senior Center is at 14 Stowe St.