• Wednesday, Jan. 29: Waterbury Winterfest Wassailing and Chili Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m.

Enjoy a chili dinner (vegetarian and meat) with cornbread, salad bar and beverage for $10 as multiple wassailing teams travel around town. Reservations not necessary.

The center is looking for drivers to help with Meals on Wheels daily deliveries. If you have a spare couple of hours midday and are looking to fill them, stop by to discuss how you can help.

Waterbury Area Senior Center is at 14 Stowe St. Contact Jodi with questions at director@wasca.org or 802-244-1234.

