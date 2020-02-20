Highland Hoopsters

From left, Alec Sands, Ryder Colgan, Patrick Flaherty, Garrett Brewer, Steele Nelson,  Erik Nelson (coach), Braedon Bellows, Ripley Boyden, Caleb Brookens, Pyke Nelson. (Not pictured, Anthony Caforia and Emmett Stowell.

The Harwood Highlander Hoops Grade 5/6 boys basketball team finished in first place in the Vermont Cats Mini Metro basketball playoffs on Sunday, Feb. 16. The team was undefeated for the entire season.

