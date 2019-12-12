Waterbury will hold a second public meeting on a feasibility study for a new community center on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Steele Community Room at the municipal center at 28 N. Main St.
The meeting will be held in partnership with The Children’s Room, Waterbury Area Senior Center and Revitalizing Water-bury.
The group, in conjunction with consultant gbA Architecture and Planning of Montpelier, is hosting this second meeting on the concepts for development of a Waterbury community center. Other organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate in the meeting, where a series of design options will be provided that respond to comments that were offered at the first meeting on Nov. 19.
This will be an opportunity for people to provide further input on the concepts for this possible community center. All viewpoints are welcome and are critical to the success of this project.
The design options have been narrowed down to two potential sites for the community center, both located in Waterbury village — one at Pilgrim Park and the other on Butler Street.
The concepts reflect the preliminary program and space needs that were outlined by the consultant and project partners at the first meeting.
A final public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. when the future direction for the project will be discussed.
The goal is to complete the feasibility study in May 2020. The feasibility study project is funded with a Community Development Block Grant and local matching funds from the town’s community development revolving loan funds.
If you have questions or concerns, or need additional information, contact me at 802-244-1012 or email slotspeich@waterburyvt.com.