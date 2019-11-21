Two singers from the Harwood Union school district, Gabriella Holter and Lily Weigand, have been chosen to perform with the All-Eastern Honors Choirs this winter.
Gabriella, a senior at Harwood Union High School, will sing in the high school-college-level chorus focusing on musical theater repertoire.
Lily Weigand, a fourth-grader at Thatcher Brook Primary School, will sing in the elementary level honors choir.
At Harwood, Holter sings in the concert choir, honors choir, and vocal jazz ensemble. Weigand is in her second year of chorus at Thatcher Brook under the direction of Lizzy Carlson.
The American Choral Directors Association hosts regional honors ensembles every other year, and singers from participating schools are invited to audition. Once accepted, these singers prepare music in advance of an intense four-day festival led by world-renowned conductors.
This year's Eastern Region conference will be held at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. Holter and Weigand will perform with student musicians from 10 other states.
The culminating concert will be on Saturday, March 7, for an audience of friends, family and choral directors from around the country.