The Dec. 16 winners have been chosen in Wrap It Up and Win, a shop-local promotion organized by Revitalizing Waterbury, in conjunction with the Waterbury Record.

Thirty-six people won gifts and gift cards valued at over $1,000. There is only one more chance to win; the final drawing is Dec. 23. Visit local businesses to enter.

This week’s winners:

Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop, Jim Welch; Aztlan Foods, Tracy Wells; Ben & Jerry’s, Julia Garufi; Best Western Plus Waterbury-Stowe, Sarah Clark; BGB Salon, Michael Zacharias; BHAV Spa, Jessica Leal; The Blue Stone, Margaret Luce; Bridgeside Books, Yana Lotspeich.

Cabot Farmers’ Store, Megan Sargent; Cold Hollow Cider Mill, Peter Brown; Danforth Pewter, Sara Burczy; Evergreen Gardens, Harriet Grenier; Green Hut CBD, Marianne Corcoran; Green Mountain Visitor Center & Café, Dorienne Cedeno; Hen of the Wood, Madaileine Kingsbury; K.C.’s Bagel Café, Neece Badowski.

LaStrada Bakery & Catering, Bud Wilson; Maxi’s Restaurant, Richard Piliero; McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub, Camie Brunell; Michael’s On The Hill, Kirsten Evans; Pack & Send PLUS, Nancy Myers; Prohibition Pig, Jordan Goldstein; Proud Flower, Andrea Audrus; The Reservoir, Carol Buck-Rolland.

Stowe Street Café, Jill Chase; Stowe Street Emporium, Wendy Metayer; Sunflower Natural Foods, Bonnie Morse; Sunflower Salon & Boutique, Linda Wulff; The Tiny Acorn, Sug Markley; The Wine Vault, Lucas Dolloff; Village Market, Tammy Ploof; VT Artisan Coffee & Tea Co., Kerry Mink; Waterbury Sports, Alexandria Pendo; Woodstock Farmers’ Market, Kim Guertin; Yarn, Bonnie Marshall; Zachary’s Pizza, Larry Blood.

