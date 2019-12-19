The Why Art House and Thinker Space will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a white ranch house at 977 Route 2, Middlesex, immediately west of Camp Meade.
Russ Bennett, one of the partners in Planetary Matters, the company that owns Camp Meade, says that, in addition to the gallery space, the space will be available for young people who are climate activists as well as thinkers of all ages.
“We want to create a place that is a hub for all kinds of creativity and a place where artists can hang out, collaborate and create. We want the Thinker Space to be a place for motivated people to share ideas and plan and lead the way to a better society and future,” Bennett said.
He and his partners bought the house two years ago and rented it until the idea of creating an artists’ gallery arose.
“It’s sort of like a co-op, this artist-run gallery. They can keep almost all the money and we’ll keep enough to pay the bills,” Bennett said. “As it grows, I’d like to create a stable and consistent desire from artists to be there. We want to build the artistic community and want it to be economically successful for them and for us.”
Information: 802-496-2108, russ@northlandconstruction.net.