The 17th Thanksgiving Dinner for the area’s seniors and their families will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at noon at the Waterbury Senior Center, 14 Stowe St.
Reservation requests for the dinner, takeout meals or to schedule a ride must be made by Monday, Nov. 25, at 244-1234.
The free dinner is a way to thank seniors for helping to make the community the caring and supportive place it is. Albert Caron, owner of Waterbury Service Center and chief organizer, started this event in 2003 and the dinner has become a holiday tradition in Waterbury.
Residents over age 60 can bring up to four family members who will also receive free dinners.
Rides will be available to pick up those unable to drive to the center. Dinners can be delivered to seniors and their families who are unable to come to the center.
Businesses and individuals who would like to donate either money for gifts or unwrapped gifts for seniors may call Albert Caron at 244-7202 or Marge Gulyas at 802-793-0879.