Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.