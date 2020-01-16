Lean Left VT and the Stowe Democratic Committee are teaming up to host a showing of the film “Suppressed: The Fight for the Vote.”
This 38-minute documentary weaves together personal stories from voters across the state of Georgia to paint a vivid picture of voter suppression. Voter purges and barriers to vote permeated the 2018 governor’s race and undermined Stacey Abrams’s chance to become the first black female governor in the United States.
The film is showing at the Stowe Free Library on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Following the film, there will be a facilitated discussion including how to get involved in the fight against voter suppression.
“Voter suppression is not a problem that we face in Vermont. In a recent study, Vermont was the only state to receive a perfect score for voting rights. But it is not just a problem in Georgia either,” said Ann Smith of Lean Left VT.
Since 2013, when the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, 25 states have passed laws that make it harder to vote. From 2014 to 2016, 17 million people nationally have been purged from the voter rolls, according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice.
The event is free and open to the public, but a donation of $10-$20 is encouraged. All proceeds will go to Fair Fight 2020, founded by Abrams. Fair Fight is building voter protection teams in 20 key states across the country.
Lean Left Vermont, an all-volunteer group, has supported candidates and voting rights organizations in other states by canvassing, voter registration, phoning and texting, postcards and donations. More information at leanleftvt.org.