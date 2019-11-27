Monthly songwriting workshops with the McHughs will continues throughout the winter and spring at the Waterbury Public Library. 28 N. Main St.
The schedule: Monday, Dec. 2; Wednesday, Jan. 29; Monday, Feb. 17; and Wednesdays, March 25 and April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Basic elements of songwriting will be covered, along with practical group exercises that will benefit everyone’s skills. Topics may include idea development, song structure, lyrics, memorable melodies, basics of co-writing, and how to give feedback. If anyone has a song to share, bring a recording or bring an instrument. A keyboard and microphone will be available if needed.
The series is led by Patrick and Alison McHugh, who have been making music together for two and a half decades and have a passion for inspiring songwriters and aspiring songwriters and giving them a safe space to practice and hone their skills.
Patrick McHugh is a drummer, guitarist, producer, and sound technician. Alison McHugh is a singer, songwriter and pianist.
The gatherings are an informal time for songwriters of all abilities to collaborate in sharing their songwriting skills and ideas. Experience is not a requirement. Register: 244-7036.