The Dec. 9 winners have been chosen in Wrap It Up and Win, a shop-local promotion organized by Revitalizing Waterbury, in conjuction with the Waterbury Record.
Thirty-five people won gifts and gift cards valued at $930. There are two more chances to win; drawings will be held on Dec. 15 and 23.
All winners will be contacted by phone with instructions to pick up their winnings at The Tiny Acorn.
The winners for Dec. 9:
Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop, Natalie Sherman; Aztlan Foods, Rose Williams; Ben & Jerry's, Bandit Whitehair; BGB Salon, Mary Beth Gorham; BHAV Spa, Carla Vecchione; The Blue Stone, Lester Barrows; Bridgeside Books, Kim Holt; Cabot Farmers’ Store, Amy Kahofer; Cold Hollow Cider Mill, Julie Bock.
Craft Beer Cellar, Jennifer Keiser; Danforth Pewter, Michael Myers; Evergreen Gardens, Angela Wells; Green Mountain Visitor Center & Café, Susan Ocker; Hen of the Wood, Lori Morse; Jeremy Ayers Pottery, Katharine Bodan; K.C.'s Bagel Café, Lisa Parrish; Maxi’s Restaurant, Megan Rivera.
McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub, Curtis Ostler; Michael’s On The Hill, Gordon Thow; Old Stagecoach Inn, Nancy Oaks; Pack & Send PLUS, Kate Ruggles.
Park Row Café, Elena Bilodeau; Prohibition Pig, Meg Baldor; The Reservoir, Kathryn Clem; Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, Dan DeSanto.
Stowe Street Emporium, Lucie Boedecker; Sunflower Natural Foods, Debra Martin; Sunflower Salon & Boutique, Janice Martinet; Tabbatha Henry Designs, Sherry Winnie.
The Tiny Acorn, Priscilla Lanpher; Village Market, Kiki Adams; Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co., Carolyn Fox; Woodstock Farmers’ Market, Beverly Dillon; Yarn, Brenda Caforia-Weeber; Zachary's Pizza, April Hayes.