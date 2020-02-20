• Ryan Robert McGrath of Waterbury was recognized on the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Norwich University in Northfield.
• The following students have been recognized on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Norwich University in Northfield: Anna Elizabeth Benard and Kennedy Elizabeth Wimble of Waterbury, and Laurel Davey of Waterbury Center.
• The following students at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the fall 2019 president's list: Erik Dorfman of Middlesex; Robert Kelly and Asher Martley of Moretown; Alisha Armstrong of Waitsfield; and Sydney Taft Cole of Waterbury.
• The following students at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list: Waitsfield: Cyril Greene-Swift; Warren: John Bond-Bardes; Waterbury: Rebecca Busichio, Cloe Cummings, Julie Laflamme, Amaya Rogers; and Waterbury Center: Morgan Sheltra, Kelsea Woodard.