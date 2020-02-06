• Brianna Bove, a senior at Harwood Union High School, was one of two students from Vermont, and one of 92 nationally, whose essay earned an honorable mention award and a $500 scholarship from Next Generation Personal Finance in the third annual Payback Challenge. More than 900 students submitted essays.

• Two local students were named to the fall president’s list at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center: Brandon Hanley of Waterbury, a student in the bachelor of science electrical engineering technology program, and John Leavitt of Waterbury Center, a student in the bachelor of science computer software engineering program.

• Local students named to the fall dean’s list at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center: Julianne Ballschneider of South Duxbury, and three Waterbury students: Taylor Culver, in the bachelor of science in computer engineering technology program; Colby Surprenant, in the bachelor of science in renewable energy program; and Nicole Cutler, in the associate of applied science in equine studies program.

• Xander Bueti of Waterbury was named to the fall dean’s list at Curry College in Milton Mass. Bueti is a junior majoring in studio arts.

• Marcus Bueti of Waterbury was named to the fall dean’s list at Keene State College in New Hampshire. Bueti is a freshman majoring in architecture.

• Piper Beilke of Waterbury was named to the fall dean’s list at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport.

• Ryan Semprebon of Waterbury was named to the fall president’s list at Plymouth (N.H.) State University. Semprebon is majoring in business administration.

• Tristian Touchette of Waterbury Center was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of New England.

• Samuel Grandfield of Waterbury was named to the fall dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass.

• Evan Llewellyn of Waterbury, a sophomore at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute, was named to the fall dean’s list for academic excellence. Llewellyn is majoring in computer science.

• Local students named to the University of Vermont fall dean’s list:

Moretown: Bergen Allison, Emily Dow, Cole Fekert, Ciara Mead, Aenea Mead, Filip Saulean, Olivia Wimble.

Waterbury: Jamie Benson.

Waterbury Center: Anna Belongia, Orielle Koliba.

• Tracy Hough and Sam Huston, both of Waterbury, were named to the fall president’s list at Champlain College in Burlington for achieving a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.

• Isabel Kay of Waterbury, who’s majoring in health science at Northeastern University in Boston, was named to the fall dean’s list.

• Jack Thomsen of Waterbury Center, a graduate of Phillips Academy, earned academic distinction for the fall semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.

• Lily Clark of Moretown was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors. Clark is majoring in biomedical sciences.

