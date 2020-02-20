The Waterbury Rotary club is sponsoring a Chili & Maple Dessert Cook-off to celebrate the community’s great cooks.
This is an opportunity for restaurants, bakeries, food producers and home cooks to get recognized for their creative culinary skills. Awards will be voted on by attendees for the best chilis (meat and vegetarian), baked maple dessert and frozen maple dessert. There will be an award in each category for both professional and home cooks.
The event will be on March 22 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Leos Hall, 109 S. Main Street, Waterbury. Enjoy food, beer, soft beverages, live music and socializing with friends and neighbors.
This event is a fundraiser for the services the Rotary Club provides to the community.
For information or to sign up, check out Waterbury Rotary’s Facebook page.