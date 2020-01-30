Revitalizing Waterbury is offering a second year of funding for its event and project sponsorship program.
It provides financial grants and sponsorships to local organizations that want to organize events in 2020 that are in line with Revitalizing Waterbury’s mission.
Eligible projects will:
• Connect people with each other in meaningful ways.
• Increase opportunities for positive social interaction.
• Promote Waterbury as a destination for visitors.
Application deadline is Feb. 3; awards will be announced by Feb. 14. Information: revitalizingwaterbury.org or Karen Nevin, 802-793-6029.