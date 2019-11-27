Moose crossing

A moose crosses Route 100 within the Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor near the Waterbury-Stowe town line.

 Photo by Walt Looney

Elias Rosenblatt will speak Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. about his research and experience with moose in Vermont.

The Green Mountain Club’s Visitors Center at 4711 Waterbury Stowe Road will host the event, co-sponsored by the Shutesville Hill Wildlife Corridor Partnership.

The once-thriving moose population is now in decline and facing many challenges, including parasites and habitat loss.

Rosenblatt is a doctoral candidate at the University of Vermont, researching Vermont’s moose population. He has been studying their movement, genetics and ecology for the last few years.

The presentation is free and is suitable for all ages. For more information and to register, visit the Stowe Land Trust’s event page at stowelandtrust.org.

