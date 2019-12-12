Two local legislators, Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, and Sen. Richard Westman, R-Lamoille County, have been selected by Let’s Grow Kids for its 2019 Child Care Champion Award.
The legislators are being honored for their instrumental roles in shepherding child care initiatives in the House and Senate this year.
Wood and Westman, longtime advocates for early childhood education, worked with colleagues across the aisle throughout the 2019 legislative session to ensure that the state budget made $7.4 million in new investments in child care, plus $1.4 million in the state budget.
These investments include additional funding for the Child Care Financial Assistance Program, which helps low- and moderate-income families afford child care, and supports for the early education workforce, which are key to building a strong, sustainable child care system.
“This year we took an important first step to secure Vermont’s social and economic future by investing in children when it matters most,” Wood said. “But we’re not done yet. We need to double down in 2020 and show why this investment needs to continue.”
Wood introduced a comprehensive child care bill with 70 co-sponsors from across the political spectrum — most of whom she recruited personally — and then worked tirelessly with her fellow legislators on the Human Services Committee to pass a bill that contained key components of that vision. She then worked with House members and leadership to bring the bill to the floor and secured a unanimous 133-0 vote in support.
“It’s almost unheard of to have this kind of unanimous support for a bill making such significant new investments,” said Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids. “And it never would have happened without Rep. Wood’s fierce commitment to young children, which she demonstrates in the kindest, most thoughtful and effective way.”
When the child care bill reached the Senate, Westman, who lives in Cambridge, worked with his colleagues on the Senate Health and Welfare and Appropriations Committees to make sure that it received thorough review. He ensured that the conversation in the Senate focused on the needs of lower-income Vermonters who are often paying up to 30 percent of their income on child care, even with financial assistance.
He also focused attention on the needs of early childhood educators, along with the workforce shortage in the field that contributes to the state’s severe shortage of child care.
“Vermonters are lucky to have leaders like Rep. Wood and Sen. Westman working tirelessly to ensure every Vermont child gets a strong start,” Richards said.