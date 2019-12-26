The Harwood Refugee Outreach Club is holding a product drive. It’s looking for diapers, sanitary pads, and other feminine hygiene products.
Along with these items, any and all donations are always appreciated. Checks can also be made out to Harwood Refugee Outreach Club, and mailed to Harwood Union High School, 458 Route 100, Moretown, VT 05660. That’s the mailing address; the school is actually in South Duxbury.
All proceeds from the club’s drives go to help recently resettled Vermonters. Drop-box locations are Thatcher Brook Primary School, Crossett Brook Middle School, Harwood Union High School, Waterbury Public Library, Joslin Memorial Library, Montpelier Public Library, Red Hen Bakery and Shaw’s Supermarket in Waterbury.
Boxes will be out until Jan. 3. Questions? Email sbartolomei2021@huusd.org or eodefey2021@huusd.org.