Everybody Wins! Vermont, a statewide mentoring organization, needs reading mentors in Waterbury.
The commitment is for just one hour per week; each mentor shares books and conversation with a specific child during the lunch break. The “Power Lunch” is a simple idea but it can change lives, helping to foster a love of language and reading.
Reading sessions take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at Thatcher Brook Primary School. For more information or to apply: everybodywinsvermont.org or email waterbury@everybodywinsvermont.org.