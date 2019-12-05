Everybody Wins! Vermont, a statewide mentoring organization, needs reading mentors in Waterbury.

The commitment is for just one hour per week; each mentor shares books and conversation with a specific child during the lunch break. The “Power Lunch” is a simple idea but it can change lives, helping to foster a love of language and reading.

Reading sessions take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays at Thatcher Brook Primary School. For more information or to apply: everybodywinsvermont.org or email waterbury@everybodywinsvermont.org.

