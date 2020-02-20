Susan Nicholas piano studio event

First row, from left: Nate Conyers, Brody Hackett and Pete Nordle. Second row: Audrey Conyers, Violet Ames, Willa Hudson, Katie Conyers, Maclyn Buckingham and Sophia Hill.

Piano students from the studio of Susan Nicholas participated in a Play-A-Thon at the University Mall in South Burlington Friday, Jan. 24.  The event was sponsored by the Vermont Music Teachers Association to benefit the Children’s Oncology Unit at The University of Vermont Medical Center.

