William E. Currier

William E. “Bill” Currier, 81, died in the comfort of his wife, Barbara, and his home in Barre Town on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
He was born in Northfield Feb. 27, 1938, son of George E. and Sarah Mae (Tucker) Currier.
On Oct. 16, 2004, he married Barbara Coy in Northumberland, N.H.
Bill attended schools in Waitsfield and then, fibbing about his age, he entered the armed services. He was stationed throughout the United States and Europe and served during the Vietnam War in a military career that spanned 20 years.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, Bill was first employed at Kingsbury’s Service Station in Waitsfield, later worked as a clerk for Bisbee’s Hardware in Waitsfield, and worked in maintenance at the municipal building in Stowe and at Rowan Court Nursing Home in Barre.
More recently he worked doing commercial cleaning in the Burlington area and worked for a property management company in the Barre-Montpelier area.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time at the ocean in Maine and watching stock car racing at Thunder Road in Barre. Bill was also an avid bowler and over the years participated in bowling leagues at Twin City Lanes in Barre.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Currier of Barre Town; his children, Steve Currier of Waterbury Center, Stacey Currier of Waterbury, Judy Olson of Hagerstown, Md., and Bonnie Currier of Claremont, N.H.; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Soto of Brattleboro; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren; a niece, Nancy Smyth of West Charleston; and extended family.
Two sisters, Marion Hoffman and Pauline Currier, died earlier.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Jefferson Hill Cemetery in South Ryegate. Donations in his memory would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (cvhhh.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.