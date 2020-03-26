William A. Cook

William Arnold “Bill” Cook, 83, a longtime resident of Moretown, died at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Saturday evening, March 21, 2020.
He was born in Bangor, Maine, Dec. 19, 1936, son of Arnold A. Cook and Lura L. (Schoppe) Perry.
On March 26, 1965, he married Joyce Fleury in Waterbury.
Bill was a graduate of Cherryfield (Maine) Academy. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962.
As a young man, he worked for several years for companies working on highway construction.
Deciding on a change in vocation in 1971, he went to work for the Pyrofax Gas Co. and remained with it through several changes of ownership, retiring after 32 years of service.
Bill served his community as a member of the Moretown Cemetery Commission. He was also a member of Barre American Legion Post 10 and Moretown United Methodist Church.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camp, computer games, Sudoku puzzles, birdwatching and trips to Maine.
His parents and stepparents, Evelyn Cook and Thaddeus Perry, died earlier.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce F. Cook of Moretown; their children, Louise F. Corliss and husband David of Barre City, and Jeffrey B. Cook and wife Tracy of Worcester; and several nieces and nephews by marriage.
As Bill requested, services will be private.
Donations in memory of William Cook would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 305, Waitsfield, VT 05673.
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.