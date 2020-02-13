Willard H. Breen

Willard Henry “Will” Breen, 88, a longtime resident and business owner in Waterbury, died peacefully at The Arbors in Shelburne on Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020, after several years of declining health.
He was born in Duxbury June 5, 1931, son of Willis and Evalena (Kellett) Breen.
On July 23, 1951, Will married Colleen M. Stimson in Waterbury. She died Feb. 17, 1991.
Growing up on Crossett Hill in Duxbury, Will spent much of his early years with his widowed mother, siblings and grandparents, helping out on the family farm.
Will was a 1949 graduate of Waterbury High School and continued his education at the University of Vermont, graduating with a degree in business while working full-time as a meat cutter and helping raise his three young children.
As a member of the Vermont Army National Guard, Will was federally activated during the Korean War, serving in Germany as a medic.
Will acquired the Stimson Insurance Agency in Waterbury and rebranded and expanded the business to become Breen Insurance and Real Estate. In addition, Will purchased and renovated properties in the Waterbury area for resale to help provide for his growing family.
Will was a member of the Waterbury Rotary Club, was a longtime bank director — starting with the Bank of Waterbury and continuing throughout its several acquisitions, including TD Bank — and was a member of Father Galligan Council of the Knights of Columbus and Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post 59, and was a parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church, all in Waterbury.
Will, an avid golfer, was a longtime member of the Blush Hill Country Club in Waterbury. His other interests included running, playing basketball, enjoying his camp on Perry Hill, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and spending many summers entertaining family and friends at his backyard pool. He is lovingly remembered for being the host and MC for annual family Thanksgiving talent shows.
Survivors include his children, Diana Himmel and her husband Larry of Woodbridge, Conn., Mikki Casey and her husband Mitch of Waterbury, Marcy Blauvelt and her husband Jeff of Waterbury Center, Kelly von Trapp and her husband Martin of Waitsfield, and Kevin Breen and his wife Donna of Waterbury; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and extended family.
A sister and a brother, Mary Breen and Willis Breen Sr., died earlier.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury. Gifts in memory of Willard Breen would be appreciated to Washington County Mental Health Services, P.O. Box 647, Montpelier VT 05601 (wcmhs.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.