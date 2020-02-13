Willard H. Breen

A service celebrating the life of Donald R. McCain III, 84, of Waterbury Center, who died Jan. 16, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, will be held Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. at Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St. A reception will follow in the church dining room. Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family.