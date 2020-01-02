Tom Weston, 67, of Warren died peacefully but unexpectedly at home on the night of Dec. 26, 2019.
Tom’s humor, gift of gab and debate, and huge heart were not to be denied and brought joy to all those with whom he came in contact.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman, unceasingly hard worker, and lover of life.
Survivors include his mother, Marlene Weston of Warren; son Lucas and daughter-in-law Amber Weston of Salt Lake City; daughter Sarah Weston and partner Cam Clark of Waterbury; granddaughter Olivia Weston; grandson Will Weston; his steadfast partner of 14 years and recent wife, Karen Dettor of Warren; stepdaughter Adeline Dettor of Massachusetts and stepson Nick Dettor of New York; sister and brother-in-law Susan and Bryan Neill of Waitsfield; niece Jessica Litchfield and husband Ian of Bakersfield; nephew Shannon Neil of Fayston; twin great-nephews, Hunter and Logan Litchfield; and lifelong best friend Frank Brown of Buffalo, Wyo.
His father, Norris W. “Fat” Weston, died Oct. 16, 2012.
Tom’s spirit now shines upon all his friends in the AA program to which he was committed for 28 years, and all the loved ones and friends who have been lucky enough to have this man touch their lives.
A service celebrating the life of Tom Weston will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Warren United Church, followed by a reception at the Warren Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution or a donation of blood to the Red Cross (redcross.org; click “Give Blood”).
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.