Steven M. Corliss, 59, of Waterbury Center died Wednesday evening, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer.
He was born in Montpelier Aug. 3, 1960, son of Eugene C. and Mildred A. (Shover) Corliss, and graduated in 1979 from Harwood Union High School.
On Sept. 1, 1989, he married Barbara G. (Achatz) Bedell in Waterbury Center.
Steve was a longtime and well-known painter. He operated his own business for many years, and also worked as a subcontractor. More recently, Steve was a machine operator for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury and worked mornings part-time at the Mobil station in Waterbury.
Steve was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed following the trials and triumphs of his favorite team.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Barbara Corliss of Waterbury Center; his son, Steven C. Corliss of Berlin; two stepdaughters, Tammy Bedell of Waterbury Center, and Wendy Brown and husband Donovan of Winsted, Conn.; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Donovan Jr. and Cole; his brothers, Ronald Corliss and wife Janet Doyle of Waterbury, and Richard Corliss of Duxbury; and extended family.
A brother, James Corliss, died earlier.
A service to celebrate the life of Steven Corliss will be held at the Waterbury American Legion, 16 Stowe St., on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury.
Donations in memory of Steven Corliss would be appreciated to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care (dartmouth-hitchcock.org; click “Donate” and scroll down to (palliative care”).
Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online
condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.