Robert R. Guyette, 82, of Duxbury died peacefully on Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020.
He was born in Burlington Feb. 19, 1937, son of Robert R. and Marie (Martin) Guyette.
On Nov. 8, 1958, he married Rachel Ann Lamson in Waterbury.
Robert attended schools in Waterbury and went on to have a 25-year career as a machinist with General Electric in Burlington. He then worked for 10 years in security and at the heating plant at the Vermont State Hospital.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and cruising the back roads of Vermont with his wife and family.
Survivors include his sons, Thomas Guyette and wife Milisa of Duxbury, and Michael Guyette and wife Tammy of Barre; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas Guyette of Montpelier.
A daughter, Linda Green, died earlier.
Services will be private. Donations in Robert Guyette’s memory would be appreciated to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 (www.centralvermonthumane.org). Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.